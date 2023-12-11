The Equalizer season 4 filming underway; what’s ahead?

As many of you may know at this point, The Equalizer season 4 is coming to CBS in the new year — and we have other good news!

In a new post on Instagram, Debra Martin Chase confirmed recently that production is back underway on the latest batch of episodes! If you recall, season 3 ended in about the most chaotic way imaginable, as there were multiple lives put in jeopardy thanks to that cliffhanger. That is the first thing that needs to be resolved here, with the next thing being how Robyn McCall and the rest of the team can get themselves out of this situation (provided they are all alive in the first place).

We recognize that this is going to be a pretty short season of The Equalizer due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, so that is something that you should certainly be aware of far in advance. Yet, we do think that there’s a lot of action that you’ll be seeing from start to finish, mostly because that is the bread and butter of this story. We do tend to think that you’re going to be seeing a mixture of procedural storytelling with long-term plots mixed in. Also, chances to further develop Robyn’s relationships with some other characters.

Obviously, we hope that season 4 is every bit as successful as what we’ve seen before, especially since we realize here that there’s been a really long layoff and in theory, you could argue that this is hurting the show to a certain extent. Yet, we’ll wait and see exactly what happens when we actually get the show back in the air — we do think there’s a chance it could have a big audience carryover, especially if more people are watching for the first time during the off-season.

