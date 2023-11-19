The Equalizer season 4 premiere date: What it means

For everyone out there who is excited to see The Equalizer season 4 over on CBS, there’s a lot to be excited about already! After all, remember that the third season ended with one of the craziest cliffhangers possible and because of that, the long break is even more painful.

This past week, it was finally confirmed that the Queen Latifah series is going to be back on Sunday, February 18. This means that on the other side of the Super Bowl, it is going to come back with what will hopefully be a lot of drama and action. The release schedule won’t actually be that different than what we got back during season 1, with the difference being there is no episode directly after the big game this time around.

So how many episodes are you going to be seeing this time around? Think somewhere in the range of 10-13 episodes, which is due mostly to the AMPTP not striking a fair deal sooner with writers and actors. Just know that everyone on board The Equalizer wanted to be back to work sooner, but the plan here instead is to start off production once we are on the other side of Thanksgiving.

It will most likely be around that time, as well, when we start to get a few more details as to what lies ahead or if there are any big-name guest stars coming on board. We obviously hope that the bulk of the main cast survives the cliffhanger; at the very least, we’re sure that some of them will given that it’s unlikely that CBS is going to want to kill off the vast majority of their cast here.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the long break between season does not cause people to turn away — we know that this can happen sometimes.

Related – Be sure to get even more great news about The Equalizer season 4 right now

What do you most want to see moving into The Equalizer season 4 over on CBS?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







