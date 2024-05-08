FBI season 6: Where is Missy Peregrym, Maggie Bell?

Why is Missy Peregrym (and Maggie Bell) absent on tonight’s FBI season 6? Well, it is a fair thing to wonder about at present.

After all, this is the sort of show that has a pretty high turnover rate and by virtue of that, we do tend to think that there are going to be questions anytime that someone is gone for some extended period of time. With this show in particular, this is far from the first time that Maggie has been gone — we’ve seen the character absent in the past for a handful of reasons, including Peregrym’s real-life maternity leave.

For tonight, Maggie’s absence was actually established at the end of the last new episode, where OA pushed for her to get some time off in order to focus on Ella and some other things that really matter. She was, after all, burning the candle at both ends — he was trying to look after her, knowing that she will not always be someone to raise her hand and say that she needs help.

Does any of this make us worried about her long-term future on the show? Hardly. Until we hear something that suggests that the Rookie Blum alum is leaving the show for good, we will assume that she comes back. In general, character absences on hour-long shows are becoming increasingly common in the industry. Sometimes, it can be to allow actors to have a break from a grueling schedule; at other points, it is more financial in nature as a way to cut down on costs.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

