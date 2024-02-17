FBI season 6 episode 2 spoilers: Aftermath of Hobbs’ death

As we prepare to see FBI season 6 episode 2 on CBS in just a few days, it is easy to anticipate some emotional stuff ahead. After all, Hobbs’ death is something that will loom large for a lot of the team, given that he was so essential to the story and so beloved by a lot of the agents. How do you deal with something like that, while also trying to continue to do your job?

It goes without saying, but it is going to be extremely difficult. However, at the same time it is also something that a lot of these characters have taken on in the past.

Speaking further on the subject to TV Insider, Jeremy Sisto (who plays Jubal) did his best to try and summarize what at least some of the experience will be like:

…[It’s] very hard. There’s so much compartmentalizing that has to occur for someone in this kind of job. They’re all aware that they’re in a profession that is dangerous, and so there is an element of having previously considered the possibilities, but that doesn’t make it any easier when it actually happens.

We would love to say that there’s going to be a ton of time moving into the next episode where a lot of characters will be able to sit back and reflect. However, that is also just not the sort of show that this is. We’ve seen plenty of instances over the years where tragedy is met with more stress, and everyone has to find a way to grieve on their own time.

Even on the occasions where Hobbs is not mentioned, though, we do still tend to think everyone will be grieving in their own way. With these characters, it is hard to imagine anything otherwise.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next FBI episode

What do you most want to see moving into FBI season 6 episode 2 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







