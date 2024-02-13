FBI season 6 episode 2 spoilers: Jubal’s past comes back…

As we get ourselves prepared to see FBI season 6 episode 2 on CBS next week, let’s just go ahead and say the show is holding nothing back. Because this is a shortened season, everyone could be working a little more in overdrive to give you great stories and sooner rather than later.

By “great stories,” we of course mean in particular stories that are going to give us a chance to learn more about the personal lives of some of these characters. Episode 2, titled “Remorse,” is going to be a huge chance to learn a little bit more about Jubal’s past — and also, a big issue in his present when it comes to his son.

Want to learn a little bit more right now? Then go ahead and check out the full FBI season 6 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Remorse” – After the president of the NY Fed is gunned down trying to help a young woman in peril, the team races to find the killer and the missing woman. Additionally, a distressing connection to one of Jubal’s past cases is revealed during the investigation, compounding the pressure on him as he also deals with his son’s school suspension, on FBI, Tuesday, Feb. 20 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

If you have watched the past five seasons of the show, then you probably do understand more of the natural rhythm of how the series works. You are going to have a lot of storylines intersecting every episode but, for the most part, a lot of them is going to be resolved within a single episode. This is a classic Wolf Entertainment procedural and while you may see a few breaks from the mold here and there, shaking things up is not necessarily the goal.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

