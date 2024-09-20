Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 premiere date hopes as filming begins

Following its enormous success on Netflix earlier this year, there is now more good stuff to share courtesy of Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2.

In a new video over here, the streaming service officially confirmed that work is underway on the latest batch of episodes for the adaptation of the classic Nickelodeon show. We know that there are plans for season 2 and season 3 to film in close proximity to one another and with that, the next several months are going to be extremely busy! This is beloved source material that is hardly easy to make; because of that, everyone has their work cut out for them. The third season is slated to be the final one, with the goal here being to bring much of the story to completion.

So how long are we going to be waiting? When you think about both the filming and post-production required for a show like Avatar: The Last Airbender, our sentiment is that season 2 will premiere in 2026. Meanwhile, there should be a shorter wait for season 3 to arrive, hopefully in 2027.

As for some other important news, Netflix did reveal today that Miya Cech is going to be playing Toph, an iconic character from the source material, described per Tudum as a “master earthbender who was born blind and trained to feel and sense the world around her.” In a statement, executive producers Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani had the following to say about the casting:

“We make a point of reviewing submissions separately and after countless tapes, we both had the same reaction … Miya is our Toph! Miya is a brilliant performer who knows how to precisely balance the sarcastic sense of humor, stubbornness, and vulnerability that is Toph Beifong. Her physicality and emotional dexterity really put her in a class of one.”

Now, let’s just hope that season 2 is a great evolution on everything we had the first go-around!

What are you most eager to see when it comes to Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2?

When do you think the show is actually going to premiere? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for more updates.

