Feud: Capote vs. the Swans: Russell Tovey on John O’Shea

One of the things that is so compelling about Feud: Capote vs. the Swans is the wide array of people we have a chance to meet from start to finish. Sure, there is an opportunity in here to spend time with the likes of Babe Paley and Slim Keith, but there are characters not within that title group.

Take, for example, Russell Tovey’s character of John O’Shea. To call this relationship with human and Truman Capote complicated is not doing it justice. There is a destructive nature to what we see between the two men as they battle personal demons and struggle to even be in a civil environment with each other. Some scenes between them are intentionally horrifying and it does not seem like any good can come from this coupling.

So how do you get inside someone like John’s skin? As Tovey himself describes to Vulture, it was not easy, mostly because of how little information there was out there about him:

The research I had was two photographs. There’s one in particular where he has the glasses I chose for John to wear. And there’s word of mouth. There are stories about him, but there are no interviews. There’s no sound of John O’Shea, no moving image of him. I was given free rein to make him my own. I wanted to make him very grounded — someone who moves from his groin. As an actor you try to find a character through that sort of thing: Where do they move from? For John, I felt he was so rooted in his gut, in his core. He seemed to move like a glacier, this solid mass of s–t moving through Truman’s life.

Based on that description, it feels clear that the story of John is far from over, for better or for worse. That also makes sense given that we are halfway through the story.

