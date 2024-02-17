Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 5: Who needs a spotlight?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 5 on FX in just a matter of days, why not talk spotlights? Given that this show has such an extraordinary cast from top to bottom, we certainly want to see several of them get a chance to shine.

So with all of that in mind, who needs more attention than ever moving into the next installment? For now, we would argue that one name stands out more than any other: Lee Radziwill.

Just think about it like this: How much of Calista Flockhart have we really seen so far this season? She has had a few moments but in the end, still not all that much when it comes to airtime compared to Babe, CZ, or several other Swans. Slim started to come more into the spotlight in episode 4, and we do think that coming up, it could be Lee’s opportunity to shine a little bit more.

If nothing else, we know that Lee was an extremely influential woman at the time, both for her work and also where she stood in society. After all, there are reasons aplenty as to why Truman would be so upset that he is no longer a part of her inner circle. After all, remember for a moment here that he values attention and being seen with who he considers to be people of power. The longer the feud goes, the more he could feel beaten down by it. Yet, at the same time, we are still not entirely sure that he is going to be able to figure out how to actually take accountability and improve.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

