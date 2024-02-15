Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 5: The day after the article

As we get prepared to see Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 5 on FX next week, the series will be set to play around with time once more.

So, what are we looking at this time around? Well, that is rather simple: Think in terms of a story that is set at a very particular point following the infamous Esquire article. To be precise, we’re talking about just one day. This is the piece that previewed the forever-unfinished novel Answered Prayers, the very thing that caused Truman Capote’s entire life to blow up.

What happened regarding this that we have not had a chance to see just yet? Well, the Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 5 synopsis gives us a hint:

In November 1975, the day after the Esquire article is published, Truman receives an inspiring visit from a fellow writer.

So who could be paying him a visit? If you are familiar with every aspect of Truman’s story, you may have a sense of it already. For everyone else, though, there is at least a certain element of mystery here. We know that he had relationships with many authors over the course of his life; if you think about the movie Capote, you saw one play out between him and Harper Lee, famous for To Kill a Mockingbird. It’s possible that this visit had some sort of impact on Capote and yet, we haven’t seen much on the show yet that signaled Truman was going to be having some sort of turnaround after everything that he did over the years, in particular with this story.

In the end, let’s just say that we’re excited to see still how events are presented. Since so much of the history is cemented, this show is more about the performances.

