SWAT season 7 episode 2 promo: Is Zoe Powell missing?

Following the events of last night’s premiere, isn’t there so much to be excited for moving further into SWAT season 7 episode 2?

We know that by and large, a good chunk of this show is a procedural. Yet, at the same time we are looking at a story here that is directly a two-parter. Hondo and Hicks are both still in Mexico City and, even more importantly, the life of Zoe Powell is in jeopardy. They don’t even know where she is at the start of the episode!

Based on at least the promo for what lies ahead, though, it definitely does seem as though there is a massive manhunt underway in order to locate her. Doing this may not be the easiest thing in the world and at the same time, we know that they will pull out all of the stops to try and make this happen. In the event you do feel like SWAT is at its best when it is moving around in action-movie territory, this could be the story for you! It definitely won’t skimp on the thrilling moments and finding a way to ensure that your heart starts beating out of your chest.

For us personally, we do tend to think that Zoe will make it out of this. Even if that does happen, though, there are absolutely a whole myriad of questions still worth wondering. Take, for example, how exactly she is going to feel about everything that transpires. We know that Hicks needs to have some important conversations with her, but some of those can wait. First and foremost, the priority is locating her and then from there, making sure that she is a-okay.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

