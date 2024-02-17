NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Why is Sam in Hawaii?

As you get prepared to see NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 3 on CBS a week from Monday, are we about to learn more about Sam Hanna?

Well, here is the thing with the show so far — we know that LL Cool J is a huge part of the season, and that his character is helping Tennant in the early going here. However, at the same time another question is eventually going to come around: Why is he staying in the area longer than he has to? Is there any other sort of endgame that he has?

Well, the newly-released synopsis from “License to Thrill” at least suggests that some more information about this will be coming before too long:

“License to Thrill” – After a brazen daytime robbery of a Navy Federal Credit Union, the NCIS team tracks down a group of adrenaline-seeking thieves. Meanwhile, Tennant grows suspicious of Sam Hanna’s reasons for being in Hawai’i, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Feb. 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One other thing that we’d like to see? More of Sam with the rest of the team! Yes, it does make sense that he’d be spending a lot of time with Vanessa Lachey’s character in the early going here. Yet, if he is going to be around for a good while, we hope that eventually, there are also going to be some chances to spend time and collaborate with everyone else.

As for why Sam is in Los Angeles long-term, we just tend to think that this is the sort of thing that will reveal itself in due time. Some could come out in this episode, and then a little bit more in the weeks that are following it up?

