NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Tennant’s next move

Following tonight’s premiere, it is inevitable that you will want more on NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 2. All things considered, how can you not? Tonight ended with a pretty dramatic cliffhanger and with that in mind, Jane Tennant and the rest of the team are going to have their hands full. The same goes here for Sam Hanna, who now has a pretty significant role of his own in working to get Vanessa Lachey’s character back in the field.

If you want a lot of high-octane action, rest assured that this story will bring some of that! For more, go ahead and check out the full season 3 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Crash and Burn” – Following the crash of a prisoner transport plane, the NCIS team must find the convicts that escaped onto the island. Meanwhile, Sam Hanna and Tennant are tasked with locating a high-profile Russian prisoner known as “The Chemist,” on the conclusion of the two-part season three premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Feb. 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Personally, we do tend to think that on the other side of this, we will start to see the show move a little bit more into a natural rhythm. Yet, at the same time we wouldn’t be altogether shocked in the event that there were a few long-term threads that go through a lot of season 3. Because we are dealing with a smaller number of overall episodes this go-around, this does open the door for a few things to play out differently.

Our advice? For now, it’s pretty simple: Buckle up and prepare to see a lot of other big-time events.

