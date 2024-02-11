NCIS: Hawaii season 3 spoilers: LL Cool J on Sam’s story

We know that a lot has been said already about LL Cool J being a part of NCIS: Hawaii season 3, and for good reason! It is a legitimate surprise that a lead actor from another arm of the franchise is jumping over to another spin-off for a significant role.

Beyond just all of this, though, there are a lot of other questions to wonder about when it comes to the story. Take, for example, what we are going to see Sam’s actual story be. This was a guy who had a pretty stable career in Los Angeles, so why move things around and feature him in the Aloha State for some of this season? Well, it does seem like there’s a long-term plan here and in the end, we’re excited for what it could be.

In speaking on this further to Entertainment Tonight, here is some of what the rapper / actor had to say:

“We’re delving into this special unit that Sam was a part of called NCIS Elite. He has a lot of tricky things associated with NCIS Elite. It’s a top secret thing, a little pilot program. He’s talking to Jane about it, things transpire, different things happen. Sam’s on a mission. I promise you, it’s always a surprise, baby.”

We’ve said this before, but we hope that there are some NCIS: Los Angeles Easter eggs baked into the story here! Of course, at the same time we don’t expect any that are too overwhelming to the rest of the story. NCIS: Hawaii has its own characters and storylines that also need attention, so there has to be a healthy mix of different variables and things that are brought to the table. We’ll just have to see where everything shakes out as we get deeper into the story.

