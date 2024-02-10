NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 2: How premiere event concludes

As you prepare to see NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 2 on CBS this Monday, let’s just say there is a lot to look forward to. After all, it turns out that there is a lot left over from the premiere that still needs to be discussed!

One of the things that we know already about the first episode of the season is that you’re going to see a lot of Sam Hanna and Jane Tennant working together — and they are going to get a lot of their plate! That is going to continue moving into “Crash and Burn,” and we imagine that the rest of the team is going to have a lot to take on as well. (We’re still waiting to see what some of the personal side plots are going to be this season — how can we not?)

Below, you can check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 2 synopsis with more insight about what lies ahead:

“Crash and Burn” – Following the crash of a prisoner transport plane, the NCIS team must find the convicts that escaped onto the island. Meanwhile, Sam Hanna and Tennant are tasked with locating a high-profile Russian prisoner known as “The Chemist,” on the conclusion of the two-part season three premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Feb. 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We know already that there is going to be less time for individual stories during the new NCIS: Hawaii season because of the late start, but we hope that every single person gets their own moment in the sun. Also, that the action remains as high-octane and fun as we’ve had a chance to see in the past. All things considered, why wouldn’t we want that?

