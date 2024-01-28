NCIS: Hawaii season 3 spoilers: LL Cool J on Sam’s role

We recognize entering NCIS: Hawaii that there are a few different things that help it to stand out. What’s a big one? Of course, the presence of Sam Hanna.

Obviously, it goes without saying that having LL Cool J on the show this time around can be pretty fun, but you also still want it to matter more than just a mere crossover. It has to serve the characters and luckily, it will. Some time will have passed when season 3 picks back up and as a result of that, you’re going to see Sam prove to be a valuable resource to Jane Tennant, who is still going through a lot after what happened many months ago.

Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what LL had to say:

Sam’s been through so much. He’s seen a lot, he’s done a lot, he’s used to dealing with the PTSD of it all. What Tennant deals with is obviously very real and life-changing for her. And so he is a sounding board that she can trust. Someone with the credibility. She knows that he’s been where she’s at. And so there’s that connection there…and it works!

One thing that could also be interesting is if being in Hawaii also helps Sam find a better sense of piece, which we tend to think he’s struggled with ever since losing his wife. We don’t think that this show is going to become NCIS: Los Angeles 2.0, but we are interested to see how this character fits into this world. Also, we do tend to think that it could provide the series with a handful of extra viewers, and that’s never a bad thing in an era where things are extremely competitive from top to bottom.

Remember now that the season 3 premiere of NCIS: Hawaii is coming on Monday, February 12.

