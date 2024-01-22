Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Season 3, January 22

Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? We know that a lot of people out there would love nothing more than to see the show back.

So, is that going to happen? Well, let’s go ahead and share the bad news here: You are going to be waiting a good while longer to see what’s next. There is no new episode tonight, even though we are inching ever closer to seeing the show back. The premiere is scheduled for Monday, February 12, and we are lucky to have a few details about it. The title is “Run and Gun” and if you did not know, LL Cool J is going to have a major role here as Sam Hanna.

To get a few more details now about what’s coming, go ahead and check out the full premiere synopsis:

“Run and Gun” – After passing her medical and psych evaluations, Tennant is surprised to see Sam Hanna conducting her final interview to clear her return to work. Also, when the team discovers a breach in the U.S. Marshal’s database, Sam joins Tennant in Las Vegas to locate the hacker, on part one of the season three premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Feb. 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Are a lot of the other characters on this show going to have big roles over time? For the time being, we do tend to think so — however, a little bit of patience is going to be required. Given that this is going to be a shorter season than we’ve seen in the past, we know that things are going to be moving quickly. For now, the best thing we can do is simply be prepared for it.

