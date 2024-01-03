NCIS: Hawaii season 3 premiere spoilers: More on Sam’s role

As many of you may be aware at this point, NCIS: Hawaii season 3 is going to be premiering moving into Monday, February 12. It’s just over a month away!

There is definitely a lot to be excited for moving into the new season, whether it be exciting new cases or also personal stories for the entire crew. There is one other thing that we’ve known about since May, and that was the news that LL Cool J would be taking on a significant role as Sam Hanna. This allows for us to get a little bit of NCIS: Los Angeles nostalgia, while also maintaining the show we’ve known over the past two seasons.

Today, let’s get more into the somewhat surprising way that Sam will be tied into the first episode. To get more, just check out the NCIS: Hawaii premiere synopsis below per TV Insider:

After Tennant passes her medical and psych evaluations, she’s surprised to see Sam’s conducting her final interview to clear her return to work. Also, when the team discovers a breach in the U.S. Marshal’s database, Sam joins Tennant in Las Vegas to locate the hacker.

Just from reading this alone, it feels like Hawaii is just the tip of the iceberg with this story! From the very start this season is going all-out to deliver the goods and honestly, we don’t mind from an action point of view. Like we’ve said, though, we also still want those personal moments with the rest of the team since it is pretty integral to the story’s overall success.

At some point during either this premiere or soon after, we would expect some sort of actual or inferred time jump. If there isn’t one right away, it could happen gradually — timelines can be tricky with a show like this, but we do tend to think that the series will be set in the present.

