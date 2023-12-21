NCIS: Hawaii season 3 teases: Lucy, Whistler, and more!

As we get closer to the holidays NCIS: Hawaii season 3 remains in production, doing its best to make up for lost time. With that, why not check out a few new teases behind the scenes? We are happy to help with that, and there is at least one that Lucy – Whistler a.k.a. Kacy fans should be happy to get.

If you head over to the Instagram Stories today for none other than Tori Anderson (who plays Whistler), you can see a handful of fun behind-the-scenes teases as the show keeps chugging along. One of them shows the vast majority of the cast working together. Meanwhile, another is a Lucy – Whistler shot reposted from Vanessa Lachey’s account. We don’t think it’s going to come as some big surprise that the two will continue to work together, and we hope that there are a few personal milestones in here at the same time.

In general, we do think that NCIS: Hawaii is going to continue to balance out character side plots with cases, and while this season may be shorter than some others, there is still space to include in here some major milestones and developments. All things considered, why wouldn’t we want that? This is a chance to continue to celebrate one of the best relationships in the franchise, and possibly expand the horizons for some other characters, as well.

Obviously, the biggest change entering season 3 is going to be the recurring presence of LL Cool J as Sam Hanna, but we tend to think that a few others could present themselves more and more over time. Since the Sam announcement was first shared all the way back in the spring, we tend to think that everyone is a little bit more comfortable buzzing about that one for the time being.

Related – Be sure to get some other news now on NCIS: Hawaii season 3, including what else could lie ahead

What are you the most excited to see at the moment when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







