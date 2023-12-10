NCIS: Hawaii season 3 spoilers: First guest-star news!

As we wait to see the season 3 premiere of NCIS: Hawaii, we come bearing some news on the guest-starring front today!

In a post on Instagram, The Walking Dead: World Beyond actress Anna Khaja confirmed with some new photos that she is appearing on the Vanessa Lachey series, which recently began filming a number of days ago.

As to what her role will be, that remains to be seen — but what we do tend to think is that with a smaller number of episodes this season, the producers will probably work to ensure that more of them make a seismic impact. We imagine that there’s going to be some fun moments, but also some intense cases and some character development.

Obviously, the most well-known guest star for NCIS: Hawaii season 3 is going to be LL Cool J, who is currently poised to recur as Sam Hanna, who he played on NCIS: Los Angeles for the bulk of its run. We’ll see how much we end up being a part of the show here. (We’re sure that there are also going to be some other recurring players from the past who turn up, much as you would expect.)

For the time being…

Just remember that the new season of the Hawaii-based spin-off show is going to be premiering on Monday, February 12, and we tend to think that there are more and more teases as we get a little bit closer. With production just starting up now it is obviously far too soon for any significant spoilers to be out there, but our expectation is that a promo will come out at some point next month.

The hard part? Just getting to that point, especially when we’ve been stuck waiting so long to see the show back in the first place.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS: Hawaii right now, including other teases from the blessing ceremony

What do you most want to see on NCIS: Hawaii season 3 when the show premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







