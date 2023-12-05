NCIS: Hawaii season 3 filming: See more from blessing ceremony

As many of you may have had a chance to learn yesterday, production is underway on NCIS: Hawaii season 3! This is a glorious occasion, especially since we had a traditional Hawaiian blessing to kick things off.

Want to see some more of it, in the event that you have not already? You can head over to the Instagram of Tori Anderson (Whistler) for one shot of the entire cast at the ceremony. Meanwhile, LL Cool J has a few different images / videos up in his Instagram Stories. For those who have not heard, the former NCIS: Los Angeles cast member is going to be appearing in a handful of episodes coming up this season as Sam Hanna, who could be quite an asset to the team!

Even with Sam turning up in a recurring capacity this season, we don’t tend to think that the series itself is going to have many radical changes. We tend to think that we’re going to see things start up with some more action-packed cases, especially for Tennant as she tries to wrestle with everything that happened back in season 2.

Also, we tend to think that the writers at this point are well-aware of how popular the relationship between Whistler and Lucy is among fans. We tend to think that there will be some sort of milestones for the two of them — or at least that’s what we are hoping to see…

Will there be a time jump?

At some point, we tend to think that there will be! Just like with the flagship show, we do tend to think that there is a desire to keep things as close to present-day as possible. That is helpful if there are any particularly timely installments or crossovers later on down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS: Hawaii now, including other talk on filming

What do you most want to see on NCIS: Hawaii season 3, especially with filming now underway?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







