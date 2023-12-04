NCIS: Hawaii season 3 filming officially begins! See more

We had heard some time ago that NCIS: Hawaii season 3 filming was going to be kicking off today. Want more proof?

In a series of posts today on his Instagram Stories, Alex Tarrant shared some of the first behind-the-scenes teases of the crime procedural. We anticipate that more is going to be coming today, including the traditional Hawaiian blessing that happens at the start of each season. We know that it has been a long time coming getting to this point in the season, but we are thrilled to sit back, relax, and be able to enjoy the show from here on out.

As for what you can expect to see moving into season 3, a lot of it will be more of what you love! We anticipate that there are going to be a number of challenging cases again, but also some lighthearted moments with Tennant and her team. We’re hoping for more big steps within Lucy and Whistler’s relationship and beyond just that, opportunities for some interesting guest stars.

For those unaware, we know that LL Cool J will be appearing as his NCIS: Los Angeles character Sam Hanna pretty early on in the season, and there is also a chance that he is going to recur here over time. Our feeling is that he will serve as a great way to get some updates as to what’s happening with that team, but we tend to think that in general, the bulk of the story here will be more about what is directly in front of us in Hawaii.

Remember in the end here that the third season is expected to premiere on CBS when we get around to Monday, February 12. Hopefully, at some point in the new year we will have some video previews and other news about what lies ahead.

Related – Be sure to get some other information now when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii, including LL Cool J

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Hawaii season 3 over at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







