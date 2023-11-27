NCIS: Hawaii season 3 spoilers: More on filming, LL Cool J

We’ve known for a little while that NCIS: Hawaii season 3 was looking to start production on Monday, December 4. Isn’t it nice to have some further insight today?

Well, let’s just start things off here by noting that there are a handful of different things to be excited about here, including that the show will have a traditional Hawaiian blessing to kick off the start of work on the new batch of episodes. Not only that, but the official CBS press release confirms that LL Cool J will be in attendance for this, which signals that he will be coming back at the start of the season:

NCIS: HAWAI’I will kick off the production of its third season with a traditional Hawaiian blessing ceremony in honor of its host Hawaiian culture. Series stars Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Jason Antoon, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Tori Anderson and special guest star LL COOL J are expected to participate alongside the NCIS: HAWAI’I producers and crew. Kahu (officiant) Kahu Aukai Kekoa will officiate the ceremony, which includes traditional royal maile leis, Oli Aloha (welcoming chant) and Pule Ho’oku’u (closing prayer). For the third season, the ceremony will center around the connections that the number three represents with the past, present and future, as well as togetherness, completeness as a team and moving forward as a family.

Hopefully, this is a spirit that will be carried through all of the new season, and it is our hope that we’re going to have an exciting, action-packed, and even emotional batch of episodes coming up here. We’re pretty confident that we’ll have a chance to see great stuff starting in mid-February and before that, there’s a chance that we will get a few sneak peeks and previews better setting the stage for what lies ahead.

Remember, as well, that the flagship NCIS is slated to premiere on the same exact day.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS: Hawaii right now, including more on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see right now moving into NCIS: Hawaii season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some more insight.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







