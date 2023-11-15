NCIS: Hawaii season 3: When to expect first footage

Now that we know that we are going to have a chance to see an NCIS: Hawaii season 3 at some point in February, why not talk footage? There’s nothing more that we’d like that to see a promo featuring the likes of Jane Tennant, Lucy, Whistler, and some other familiar faces.

Rest assured, we are going to get some new content from the crime procedural eventually. However, that does not mean that it is going to be in the relatively near future.

After all, remember this first and foremost: Production hast yet to kick off for this new batch of episodes and beyond just that, it may not start until early December. More than likely, a few weeks of filming needs to be complete before we can actually start to get something akin to actual footage for what lies ahead. (In other words, patience is 100% required.)

Could there be some NCIS: Hawaii previews before the end of the year? Absolutely there could be, but at the same time, we’re also not sure that they will have anything other than footage from the first two seasons. For us personally, we tend to think that we’re going to be waiting until at least January before we get a first video look at what’s coming up — and in the end, that’s okay!

Just remember this: January is typically one of the best months of the year for network TV, as this is the time in which the most eyeballs are available due to earlier nights and colder temperatures. There is a real chance that CBS will get their money’s worth out of pushing the Vanessa Lachey series at that point in the year. Or, at the very least, this is what we hope for.

