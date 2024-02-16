SWAT season 7 episode 2 spoilers: Where is Zoe Powell?

Following the big premiere event on CBS this week, are you excited to look towards SWAT season 7 episode 2? There’s a lot of great stuff ahead! We know that tonight’s episode is leaving us off in a spot where we absolutely will want to see what lies ahead and for Hondo, his story in Mexico City is going to continue.

Is Shemar Moore’s character going to be able to find Zoe Powell? At the very least we know that this is his goal but in this world, we’re also well-aware of the fact that things are so much easier said than done.

Below, you can check out the full SWAT season 7 episode 2 synopsis with other insight as to what’s ahead:

“Peace Talks” – Hondo and Hicks desperately search for Powell, who’s gone missing in Mexico City along with a thermobaric bomb capable of killing thousands. And while Deacon and Tan assist from L.A., Deacon’s pride gets injured in a boxing match with Rocker, in part two of the season seven premiere of S.W.A.T., Friday, Feb. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One of the trickier things about where things stand within this season is that each and every episode is going to be huge in scale, mostly because they have to be — there is no guarantee of a season 8 and there’s already been a lot of promotion suggesting that this is the end. The writers are going to be preparing as though the end is just about here, and we will see if anything ends up changing here over time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on SWAT right now, including the long-term future

What do you most want to see moving into SWAT season 7 episode 2?

Do you think that this will be the end of the line? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







