Young Sheldon season 7 premiere ratings boost spin-off odds

Just in case you were not feeling optimistic enough about Young Sheldon season 7 spawning a spin-off on CBS, let’s just say this: The latest ratings are exceptional.

Last night’s premiere for the final season generated a truly impressive 7.8 million viewers, generating overall the best total viewership for the show in years. The last time we saw something on this level was back during the global health crisis in 2020, when viewers had almost no choice but to be at home!

What we’ve seen this week is honestly that the long wait between seasons of many shows on the network has not caused a significant dent in ratings, though that may also be because not every other network lineup is out there right now. Young Sheldon may have been buoyed slightly by no Law & Order last night, and the fact that ABC’s Thursday lineup is still around a month away from coming back.

Still, these early numbers do signal more that there is a potential interest in keeping this world going in one way or another. We know that there has been some early buzz about there being a spin-off centered around Georgie and Mandy, though nothing has received an official green light as of yet. We wouldn’t be shocked if this happened, and we know there is also another Big Bang Theory spin-off in development at Max. Given that the original Jim Parsons sitcom is arguably the last of the multi-camera titans that were out there on TV for decades, we have a hard time thinking that Warner Bros. is going to let this one go quietly into the next. One way or another, they will be able to find a way to keep things running.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Young Sheldon now, including what else could be coming from here

What do you think about the new Young Sheldon season 7 premiere ratings?

Do you think that a spin-off is even more likely now? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







