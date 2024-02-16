True Detective: Night Country finale: Any more Travis Cohle?

As you look through all of True Detective: Night Country at present on HBO, you could argue there are loose ends. What’s a particularly big one that may be forgotten about entirely? Just look for a minute towards Travis Cohle.

If you think back to the first episode, the character (father of Rust Cohle from the first season of the show) served as almost a spiritual guide of sorts, a ghost within the icy world of Ennis who Fiona Shaw’s character of Rose could see. However, we have not learned a whole lot more about this man ever since. He almost could have been anyone, were it not for the idea that his presence served as a nice Easter egg for longtime fans.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TRUE DETECTIVE videos!

So is there room for any more of Travis on the show? It is possible that we get his name dropped in some capacity around either the mines or the Tsalal Research Station — or, maybe he knew something about the seemingly-supernatural world that exists out there. We don’t think there is a story to tell between him and the police, though. Based on the stories that Rust Cohle told, his father lived off the grid and was somewhat of a survivalist. However, near his own death he had an opportunity to see him in some form –a suggestion that maybe he comes as a vision before the potential end of someone’s life.

Travis’ dad is meant to suggest something, whether it be a guide or a reminder of the past. We do think we will get answers to some things in the finale (including Annie K.) … but that doesn’t mean we will get them to every other subject across the board.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on True Detective: Night Country, including more on what else could be coming

Do you think that we are going to see Travis Cohle again on True Detective: Night Country?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates poised to be coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







