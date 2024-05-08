Chicago Fire season 12 episode 12 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on Chicago Fire season 12 episode 12, you are going to be seeing a story titled “Under Pressure.” So, what’s our first reaction? Honestly, it’s quite simple: Be shocked that we have not seen an episode titled this already!

Also, remember for a moment that this is the penultimate episode of the season! Whatever happens here is almost sure to carry into the finale. There are some more struggles to come for a few characters in particular, and you can blame Paramedic Chief Robinson for that. In general, the character seems to be playing the oh-so-important role of “guy who is constantly a thorn in the side of Firehouse 51.” More often than not our heroes win out, but it is not always easy.

If you are interested in getting a few more details on the story to come, go ahead and check out the full Chicago Fire season 12 episode 12 synopsis below:

05/15/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide and Violet risk clashing with Paramedic Chief Robinson after Lennox makes a dangerous decision on a call. Capp and Tony attempt to break a world record. Cruz and Chloe’s marriage problems come to a head. TV-14

How will the season end?

That’s one of the real mysteries for now, but we tend to think that a lot of it will come down to one simple word: Danger. That is what this show does better than almost any other, so why introduce some sort of radical change at this point when you don’t have to? It’s been known for its cliffhangers.

Honestly, the only thing that we didn’t want in the finale was an exit for another longtime series regular, largely because we just saw the final episode for Kara Killmer earlier this season. Unfortunately, we do know that Eamonn Walker is going to be departing as a full-time cast member, but he could return down the road.

