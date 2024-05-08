Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 13: The last before finale

As you prepare to see Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 13 on ABC next week, what is it that we can say about it?

Well, first and foremost, “Smith Playground” is going to be the penultimate episode of the season! Whatever happens here is going to carry over into the finale, and we tend to think there’s going to be some fun stuff in there, plus some possible big changes.

Now, with all of this being said, we don’t want to look so far ahead that we end up missing what’s directly in front of us! There’s going to be some entertaining stuff coming up including a trip to a park that quickly turns chaotic — much to the surprise of no one.

Below, you can check out the full Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 13 synopsis with other insight as to what lies ahead:

Jacob manages to pull off a schoolwide field trip to the park; however, when Abbott must share the playground, the fun and games turn competitive. Elsewhere, Mr. Johnson enjoys having an empty school to himself.

As someone who has experienced the mostly-empty-school phenomenon as a student before, let’s just say that there is something rather fun and kind of crazy about it. It almost feels like stepping into another dimension.

Obviously, we are going to miss seeing all of these characters during the off-season and yet, there’s something quite nice about knowing that another season is coming. Not only this, but you can add to it the fact that season 4 will likely be so much more substantial … provided of course there’s nothing else crazy that happens over the next few weeks.

If there’s anything that we can say right now about the finale…

This is the last day of school! “Party” is the title for this installment, and we’ll get to see what happens for everyone ahead of summer vacation.

