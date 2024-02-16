The Good Doctor season 7 episode 2: Shaun’s latest change

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Good Doctor season 7 episode 2 on ABC a week from Tuesday, we are reminded of a central theme: Change. This is something that has been a part of the world of Dr. Shaun Murphy in some ways from the very beginning, but it appears to be rearing its head more than ever as we move forward.

After all, consider that the very basis for this season is Freddie Highmore’s character now becoming a dad! There are inevitably going to be whole flurries of changes that come as a result of that. Meanwhile, you also have the uncertainty surrounding his relationship with Dr. Glassman and beyond just that, new patients and members of his surgical team. The latter may be the focus more of this particular story, which carries with it the title of “Skin in the Game.”

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full The Good Doctor season 7 episode 2 synopsis below:

Shaun struggles to accommodate the newest member of his surgical team, Charlie, who interferes in a patient’s relationship with his daughter. Elsewhere, Park tackles a tricky brain tumor, and Lea and Morgan adjust to motherhood.

In general, we do think that this is going to be one of those emotional stories that does a great job of establishing further what a new normal is going to be for a number of different characters. We anticipate that we’ll see more stability at the end of it; parenting maybe a part of the season, but we tend to think that no one is out of the woods when it comes to troubles at the hospital.

