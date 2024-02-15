Chicago PD season 11 episode 6 spoilers: A big Voight story?

As you prepare to see Chicago PD season 11 episode 6, are we finally going to get a story we’ve been preparing to check out for a while?

One of the things that we’ve seen throughout much of the season so far is that each installment is based almost entirely around a singular character. Think about it — we’ve seen plotlines for Upton, Ruzek, Burgess, and Torres so far, and we know that there is also one for Atwater on the other side of the hiatus this week. Moving forward now, there will be a chance to see a plot that is all about Hank Voight, one that causes him to reflect more on his own past.

So what can we say about Chicago PD season 11 episode 6 now? Well, the title here is “Survival,” and the synopsis below gives you more insight on what lies ahead:

02/28/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Intelligence teams up with ASA Chapman to take on an abduction case involving a teenager. The case hits close to home for Voight, leading him to take a personal interest in finding justice for the victim. TV-14

Now, one of the larger questions we have to wonder is 1) whether or not Voight gets justice and 2) whether it requires some of his old demons to come back to the forefront. At this point, we would say that this is something that we wouldn’t be surprised about at all. We just hope that no matter what happens within this episode, it does reverberate through the rest of the season — and the same goes for all the other individual spotlights that we’ve had a chance to see here! Otherwise, what is the point of this brand of storytelling? Even with this being a procedural, you want to see a little bit of evolution.

