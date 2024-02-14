Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 2/14/24?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? To go along with this, are we also going to see Chicago Fire and Chicago PD?

Obviously, we have been pretty lucky as of late to have multiple episodes of all three shows after such a long hiatus. However, it does appear as though this is when our luck is going to run out, at least for the time being. There are no new episodes of the One Chicago franchise set to arrive tonight, with this being the first break we’ve had during the season. Luckily, this will be a short one, with all three shows returning with new episodes on February 21. (For those curious, we are also going to have a chance to see more on February 28.)

Want to learn more about all three of these shows now? Then go ahead and check out synopses for all of them below…

Chicago Med season 9 episode 5, “I Make a Promise, I Will Never Leave You” – 02/21/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Goodwin recruits Charles to evaluate her ex-husband’s memory. Archer treats one of Sean’s peers from the rehab center. Hannah treats a woman from a rural clinic whose miscarriage was improperly treated. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 12 episode 5, “On the Hook” – 02/21/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : After their defibrillator malfunctions on a call, Brett and Violet search for answers. Herrmann tries to find the perfect home for his new recliner. A secret from Gibson’s past comes to light. TV-14

Chicago PD season 11 episode 5, “Split Second” – 02/21/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Atwater turns to an unlikely source of support when a string of jewelry store robberies shake his confidence. TV-14

What story is going to stand out here?

Oddly, we are looking forward to Herrmann’s recliner storyline just because it one of those chances to really laugh — which is rare with this franchise. Meanwhile, we always do love Atwater episodes on Chicago PD and with this shortened season, there won’t be many of them.

