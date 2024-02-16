Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan new tonight on Starz, 2/16/24?

Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan new tonight on Starz? We certainly think that the desire has to be there after the ending to the most recent episode.

Need a quick refresher? Well, think about it like this — both Howard and Ronnie are dead, and somehow Unique is alive despite the fact that he appeared to be very dead earlier this season. If you’ve missed some of the interviews from this past week, you should know that the original plan here was to actually not bring the character back. Luckily, plans changed.

Unfortunately, we’re not so lucky when it comes to the schedule in the near future. There is no installment of Raising Kanan tonight, and nor will there be for likely the rest of the year. Last week marked the finale and while production on season 4 is already underway, it’s going to take some time for Starz to actually air it.

After all, consider this: They are likely going to put out Power Book II: Ghost season 4 around late spring or the summer — especially since that show wrapped production a long time ago! Meanwhile, Power Book IV: Force is going to start filming its own third season next week. It remains to be seen if it will air before or after the next chapter of the prequel, but we wouldn’t be shocked if it comes before so that all three shows can be around the same spot in their runs.

Could season 4 be the last one?

We hope not! Personally, we tend to think that Raising Kanan has to at least last until we have a chance to meet Breeze. Then again, you can argue that we already have, and that this character is actually Unique…

