Criminal Record season 1 episode 7: What did Daniel really think?

Coming out of Criminal Record season 1 episode 7, it is fair to have a wide array of questions regarding Daniel Hegarty. Did he tell June Lenker the full story? Is he an active participant in a cover-up?

Through much of the episode, we saw Peter Capaldi’s character go through a number of different processes to figure out if Errol Mathis killed Adelaide Burrows. Did he find concrete evidence? Hardly. Instead, he had information from a young Patrick and Errol’s father that showed he seemingly had a proclivity towards both violence and threats. Then, he had a confession that was seemingly made under duress — to the point that Daniel guided him through it!

So what does Daniel really think about Errol? Some of this is up for interpretation; for now, here is what executive producer Elaine Collins had to say about the subject to TV Insider:

“My own personal belief is that he absolutely believes that Errol is guilty. He needs to get there faster or he is going to walk. Everybody will feel differently, but my own personal feelings are that he doesn’t think he’s putting an innocent man away. He thinks he’s putting a guilty man away. So it is different shades of gray, I think, what’s going on.”

Regardless of whatever Daniel may think, it is pretty clear now that everything is about to change. Sonya has played out the Hayes Lane call to the masses and now, there could be more attention on Carla, and the actual murderer, than ever before. June and Daniel will not only need to find her, but work together to ensure her safety. This could be a race against time, as the real killer may very well want her dead.

What do you think will happen next as we move into the end of Criminal Record on Apple TV+?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

