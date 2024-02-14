The Bachelor episode 6: Joey Graziadei’s struggle in Montreal

As we prepare for The Bachelor episode 6 airing on ABC next week, you will start to feel a shift in the season. Has there been a lot of nonsense as of late? sure, and if you are Joey Graziadei, at this point you probably want to find a way to trim down some of that in favor of what you really want: A search for a legitimate partner.

With that being said, who do you actually keep, and who do you send home? Maria has become almost the lightning rod of the season, and we don’t know if that is changing. The main issue here is that Joey clearly seems to have feelings for her, and he may be inclined to take her side. Lea has been shown to be on the other side of this conflict, so is one of them bound to be heading home next? There is a good chance?

To get more information, check out the full The Bachelor episode 6 synopsis below:

Joey and his 10 remaining women are crossing oceans again and this time they’re headed to Montreal, Canada. As hometowns inch closer, nerves are running high for all of the women, but it’s Joey who seems to be struggling the most to open up, and the week starts off with him sharing his worries in hopes that his honesty will encourage the others. Later, a high-flying one-on-one date has one woman seeing hearts, and a second has another taking a long look in the mirror. Then, the remaining women work to push through their insecurities on an exhilarating group date, but one woman must reconcile with more than just her fears about a date and make a decision that could change everything heading into an emotional rose ceremony.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bachelor now, including the latest preview for what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into The Bachelor episode 6 on ABC?

Be sure to share your expectations, and who you are rooting for, in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates that are coming down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







