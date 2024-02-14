The Bachelor episode 6 spoilers: Who wrote the letter to Joey?

As we get ourselves prepared now to see The Bachelor episode 6 on ABC next week, the setting is going to be Montreal. So, what will some of the drama going to be?

Well, we are at a point now where things are starting to get all the more serious, which means that we’re going to be seeing a lot of women starting to express that they are “falling in love” with him. Of course, that doesn’t mean that everything is going to be super-rosy a lot of the time here. We’ve seen a ton of drama as of late when it comes to Maria, which oddly just seems tied to the idea that she’s really confident. Is it really so crazy that she wants to spend a constant amount of time with the guy?

Yet, Maria was not actually the big focus of this preview. Instead, it was something that probably happens SO much later in the season — Joey getting a letter that says “We need to talk.” Who wrote this? What does it really mean? This is included right before a sight of Joey at the final rose ceremony, talking about something that has “never happened before.”

Of course, it’s important to remember here that this may not be what it seems. For starters, this letter may not have anything to do directly with someone’s relationship with Joey. Also, certain parts of this may be shown to us out of sequence.

For the time being, we don’t want to steer too far away from what we’ve thought a lot of this season, and that is that Daisy feels like an obvious frontrunner. He does seem to like Maria well enough to withstand a lot of the drama, but we don’t necessarily see her winning — at least not yet. We’ll see if that changes over the next few weeks.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

