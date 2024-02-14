FBI: International season 3: Heida Reed on Kellett’s exit

Last night on CBS, we saw the sudden exit of Heida Reed from FBI: International — or was it that sudden at all? This is one of those situations where really, it is all a matter of perspective.

Let’s just frame it like this for a moment, shall we? If you did not see the reports about the Poldark actress’ departure over the past several months, this move may have come out of nowhere. We are talking about someone who was a central part of the past two seasons and there wasn’t a ton of buildup to Kellett going to Washington. However, this is where we are now, and the show is in this delicate spot now where we have a major transition. Will they likely be fine? Sure, but there are no guarantees within the TV world. We just know that the Dick Wolf franchise is probably more accustomed to dealing with changes than anyone, thanks largely to what we’ve seen across so many shows.

So what did Reed herself have to say about her exit? It may not be a long statement, but she shared the following on Instagram this morning:

Thank you SO MUCH to the fans for letting Jamie into your hearts 💕 Agent Kellett out!

Ultimately, we tend to think she will have no problem landing another role elsewhere. After all, she has proven herself over the years to bean accomplished performer who can tell stories in a number of different forms. We also do imagine that working on a show like FBI: International in general is really challenging, given the long hours, a large number of episodes, and often being away from your friends and family. We’ve said this before, but it is somewhat similar in a way to the experience of being on the Fly Team, though with that you’re actually in consistent danger.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the next FBI: International episode

Are you sad that Heida Reed is gone from FBI: International?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







