FBI: International season 3 episode 2 spoilers: The new HQ

As we do get ourselves prepared to see FBI: International season 3 episode 2 on CBS next week, is the name of the game adjustments? You can make that argument at this point, and for a handful of different reasons!

After all, just consider the fact that there are some cast changes happening this season and, beyond just that, we are also going to be seeing some fundamental changes to the Fly Team’s headquarters! This will actually be a big part of the story itself you see ahead, judging from the full FBI: International season 3 episode 2 synopsis:

“The Last Stop” – When ex-FBI agent Bill Cormack (guest star Jeffrey Pierce), captured by hostile forces in Libya years ago, suddenly resurfaces in a brutal Tripoli prison, Forrester and Powell risk everything to go undercover as prisoners to break him out. Also, the Fly Team adjusts to their new and improved HQ, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Feb. 20 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Even with some of the changes that are coming up this season, consider this a reminder that a few other things are going to stay the same. This is still a series that is mostly going to revolve around having a major crisis every single week and then seeing if there is a major way for the Fly Team to end up resolving it. We know finding solutions is not always easy, but isn’t this team better-equipped than most?

Of course, the other fun part of the show is seeing an aesthetic that does look and feel different from what we see elsewhere on network TV. We don’t believe that is going to change at all.

