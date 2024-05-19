Krapopolis season 2 premiere date hopes over at Fox

Following the season 1 finale tonight on Fox, what more can we say when it comes to a Krapopolis season 2 premiere date? There is, of course, a lot to be excited about regarding the future of the animated comedy!

First and foremost here, let’s start off by noting the fact that the show has been renewed! Technically, the show (which comes from Community’s Dan Harmon) was actually greenlit for a season 3 before the first season even premiered. This was a tremendous show of faith for the series, plus also a reminder that a series like this does take a lot of time in order to make with all of the animation.

As for a premiere date, let’s just say that for now, nothing is 100% official. However, at the same time we do know that it will be coming back this fall. That has already been confirmed at the network, and in a timeslot Sunday nights starting at 9:30 p.m. Eastern time. The goal moving forward has to just be simply finding a timeslot — not only when it comes to live viewers, but also streams after the fact! The latter is especially important when it comes to animation in the modern era, as a lot of younger viewers are not altogether interested in watching live TV these days.

For now, the easy assumption is that Krapopolis will be coming back at some point in late September or early October. An official date will probably be revealed at some point in June or July, and the promotion will begin in earnest at some point after that. Let’s hope that the NFL will help on some level to further give this show an audience — really, Fox has not had a breakout hit on their schedule in the animated space ever since Bob’s Burgers, or at least that is how it feels.

