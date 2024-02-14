The Witcher season 4 premiere date: February 2024 update

Now that we are right in the middle of February 2024, what better time to discuss further the state of things with The Witcher season 4? It has been some time now since the third season aired and with that, it feels like there is a lot to look forward to here.

Of course, there is also still a clear elephant in the room that the show could struggle to deal with: The exit of Henry Cavill as Geralt (pictured above). We know that Liam Hemsworth is coming on board as the character and on paper, there is a chance he could be great! However, this is not going to be an easy transition, and we are going to be waiting a good while to see him.

How do we know this? Well, here is a reminder that the season 4 premiere for the show is not happening for a pretty long time. As great as it would be to sit here and celebrate something coming soon, filming has yet to even kick off! It should be starting up soon but even close cameras are rolling, this is a long production and beyond that, a long post-production due to everything that has to be done insofar as the editing room goes. This is a big, expensive show to make.

If there is any update that we could get about season 4 through the rest of this month, it is likely to be tied to some additional casting news. This is the sort of stuff that could come out this year, even though that there isn’t much guaranteed when it comes to that either. Our feeling is that season 5 will surface at some point in 2025, and we’ll have more info on that closer to the end of the year.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

