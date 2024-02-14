SWAT season 7 spoilers: Will Lina Esco return as Chris?

As we prepare for the launch of SWAT season 7 on CBS later this week, so many are looking at this as the final chapter. Honestly, why wouldn’t they at this point? There is just so much evidence that it could be at this point, especially when you think for a moment about what has been said over the past several months.

Of course, when you consider this idea, another quickly comes into the picture — the idea that se get some proper chances to see some characters who have come and gone over the years. We tend to think there are many people aboard the wishlist, but isn’t Lina Esco as Chris high on the list? We’re talking here about a former series regular and someone who is still very-much a big part of the greater universe.

Well, for now, very little is confirmed. However, star and executive producer Shemar Moore made it clear to TV Insider that he would love to see her back:

“We’re seven [episodes] in, but there’s some surprises coming, so it is possible … Lina Esco’s busy running around directing and modeling, doing her thing. I’m not sure honestly. But I know cameos are in the works. We’re reaching out to different talent that we’ve seen through the seasons and we see if we can incorporate them as part of our farewell tour.”

If there is any chance of a season 8…

Let’s just go ahead and say that a lot of it is going to be dependent here on the ratings. If the numbers are just as good if not better than season 6, why wouldn’t CBS consider this? At the very least, they realized that canceling the show last spring was a mistake, so we aren’t ruling anything out.

Do you want to see Lina Esco back as Chris before SWAT season 7 concludes?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

