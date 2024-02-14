FBI season 6 premieres: Is Trevor Hobbs dead?

We had a feeling that the FBI season 6 premiere was going to kick off in a huge way — but seeing a major character die? Somehow, this was not something that we had on our metaphorical bingo card.

Unfortunately, here is where we are now, mourning the loss of Trevor Hobbs. He was an important recurring character (played by Roshawn Franklin) who had played a part across multiple seasons of the show. His death led to an emotional ending to the story tonight, where there was a celebration to his legacy, but also a story detailing further how OA got his nickname.

In losing Hobbs, we have another reminder of how often characters on FBI can die. What makes this particular story even tougher is that the terrorist responsible for his death is still at large. Tiffany was the person who sent in Trevor the mission and speaking to TV Insider, Katherine Renee Kane talked about how her character could be processing this moving forward:

It is still to be discovered … Right now has a lot to do with trying to catch the guy that is responsible for it, and so we have to wait and see how that happens. I think that it’s just something that’s sort of festering in her until the time can come when she can take revenge—not necessarily revenge, but seek justice for his loss.

Knowing what we do about this show, storylines like this are not necessarily going to be revisited on an every-week basis. However, this is something that could easily still linger out there and moving forward, we’ll have to see how it comes back — which it will. Tiffany and others will face opportunities to revisit this again.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

