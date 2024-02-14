Death and Other Details season 1 episode 7: Who’s could survive?

As we prepare to see Death and Other Details season 1 episode 7 on Hulu next week, it does feel like everything has ratcheted up. How else could you consider what we have seen at the moment? Both Alexandra and Llewellyn are seemingly dead … or, are they?

In the case of the former, it does feel far more cut and dry that she’s gone. She was initially poisoned days ago, after all, and because of that, it feels pretty hard to imagination a way in which she survives. With that being said, though, it does feel like there are still some questions to wonder about when it comes to the Collier family attorney, someone who willingly went overboard rather than trying to grapple with a lot of what he knows in regards to Viktor Sams and the past.

Here’s the crazy thing, and there is a chance that this is just some runaway theory — isn’t it possible that someone else still ends up surviving at the end of the day? We would not rule that out at all! It would create a potentially awkward situation where clearly, he did not want to be around for any further discussions of all of this.

If there is a way to find him alive, there is no denying at this point that both Rufus and Imogene definitely need him. Think about it like this — nobody seems to be all that eager to let Lawrence speak on anything. Meanwhile, Katherine may be suspicious, but she seems to cover her tracks reasonably well (at least when it comes to things not tied to her affair).

Finally, it Anna focused on anything other than the merge? If so, we haven’t seen the evidence as of now.

