Death and Other Details season 1 episode 7: Rufus’ real story

As you prepare for Death and Other Details season 1 episode 7, isn’t it fair to say that the stakes are now higher than ever? Multiple characters are now dead and, beyond that, Imogene has learned something rather valuable about Rufus Cotesworth. He’s not exactly the “world’s greatest detective” as it was once suggested, so what happens as a result of this?

Well, let’s just say this — the next episode (titled “Memorable”) could prove to be really important in signaling just how it is that we got to this point. We will have an opportunity to really see what happened with Imogene’s mother, and how things are not exactly what they appeared to be once upon a time. Rufus even indicated that after he tells Imogene the truth about what transpired, she may not like him very much.

Without further ado here, let’s go ahead and share the full Death and Other Details season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

Imogene walks in Rufus’s shoes, revisiting the investigation into her mother’s murder eighteen years ago.

Here’s the thing — even if Rufus has done plenty of lying and is basically a fraud, he clearly has developed at least a few skills over the years. We do think there could be value to his story, and there is a chance that something happened in the past that he hasn’t been able to figure out was valuable. This is where a different perspective could be important.

At this point, we are 100% in the back half of the season and from here on out, things are going to be move quickly. Don’t be shocked if there are some jaw-droppers, or if we end up seeing some other bodies fall along the way.

