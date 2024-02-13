Only Murders in the Building season 4 will be set, in part, in LA

If you thought that this past season of Only Murders in the Building deviated too much from the Arconia, we have bad news.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, Hulu boss Craig Erwich confirmed some news that has been rumored for a while, which is that a good chunk of the upcoming season is going to be filmed out in Los Angeles:

Well, I’m very excited to see Steve, Martin and Selena take a little break from the apartment building and come to Los Angeles. So in the same way that John Hoffman used the canvas of Broadway to tell what I think was one of the most unique seasons you’ve ever seen, the same unique Only Murders take will be applied to Los Angeles, which I’m really excited about.

Our chief concern here is largely that you are going to be taking away a big chunk of what made the show so unique in the first place. Sure, you can make the argument that the case about Sazz Pataki’s death could bring the trio to the West Coast, but how much work could you really do there? The only real advantage is that based on how season 3 ended for Tobert, there is a chance that Jesse Williams could be back in some capacity. We’d mostly be happy with the idea of Mabel not getting yet another love interest — we’d either prefer her to have the same one, or none at all, for the upcoming season of the show.

Hopefully, we are going to be hearing about some other casting news in the near future on season 4, but we do love this show and will be hoping for some awesome stuff!

What do you think about Only Murders in the Building shifting the season 4 setting to Los Angeles?

