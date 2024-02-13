Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 4 video: Babe Paley’s pain

In just over 24 hours, we are going to have a chance to see Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 4 arrive — so what’s to come?

Well, we should start off here by nothing that based on the material we have seen so far, Babe Paley is going to be front and center for much of this story. She is becoming increasingly ill and with that, who can she rely on? Is it really Truman Capote?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more FEUD videos!

We do think that a good percentage of this installment is going to be a deep dive into Naomi Watts’ character and a lot of the important people in her life. She is also stuck still in a difficult / emotional struggle here where she knows what Truman did and yet, she misses him. That speaks greatly to the role that he had in not just her life, but the lives of a number of the Swans at the same time. He was an emotional support system. This is something that he did appreciate at times, and he also exploited it for the sake of his own work. This is what led to the publication of the Answered Prayers excerpt in the first place.

In the end, we are not going into the next episode anticipating that there’s going to be closure on many things with Babe — or really, with a lot of other characters, either. That is not really the point. Each one of these episodes right now is building towards big stuff later on in the season, and also showcasing the many demons that Truman ultimately had at this point in his life. This is not something that we can look past or easily ignore as everything else transpires.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, including what more is coming

What do you most want to see moving into Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 4?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







