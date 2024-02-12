Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 4: More from Molly Ringwald

As we prepare to see Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 4 on FX, we do tend to think that Joanne Carson will be incredibly important.

After all, think about what happened in the aftermath of Truman Capote releasing that excerpt of Answered Prayers. Many of his friendships with the Swans were burned to the ground, and Joanne was never fully a part of that group. She sort of exists on the outside, and she and Capote were able to form some sort of bond that we imagine could be incredibly important.

So what does Molly Ringwald rely on when it comes to playing this character? Honestly, it comes down to just a trait or two. Speaking to NPR, here is what she had to say about taking on this role:

It wasn’t that easy because there is not a lot of material on her. I went down multiple rabbit holes online just to look at what she looked like. I actually don’t really look anything like the real Joanne. We’re physically quite different. I think she was more petite and had really dark brown hair and big blue eyes. But what I got from her was a real kindness and love for Truman. Like, really unconditional love. I think she’s kind of the only person in his life that seemed to really love him unconditionally.

Truman may need some unconventional love, but at a certain point, doesn’t he also need a little bit more when it comes to accountability? A lot of his problems right now are the end result of decisions that he made himself, and that may be a tough thing for him to contend with.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

