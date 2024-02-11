Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 4 run time at FX

In just a handful of days, you are going to have a chance to see Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 4 play out on FX.

So, what lies ahead here? Well, for starters, we think we are going to be moving closer to the present-day action of the story again, as opposed to what we saw within a significant amount of the premiere. After all, the synopsis itself seems to allude to some of this: “Babe makes peace with a harsh reality; Truman makes an effort to get sober.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more FEUD videos!

How long of an episode is this going to be? One of the things that we’ve noticed already is that FX has no problem allowing episodes of Feud to go longer than a standard hour, which is likely a function of how they’ve got some great programming here and absolutely do not want to rush anything along.

According to current listings, this episode (titled “It’s Impossible”) is going to run about 75 minutes, commercials included. That means that you will have plenty of time to explore what happens with Truman as he battles an issue that has been with him for a significant chunk of his adult life.

If there is one thing that we personally want to see play out in this episode, it is an opportunity to actually see a little bit more of certain Swans like Lee and Slim, who have been in the background a little bit more over the course of time. We tend to assume that everyone is going to have their opportunities to be centered in some conflict, but we may have to wait a little longer to see some of it in certain instances.

Related – Go behind the scenes with another Feud video now

What do you most want to see moving into Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 4 over on FX?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way you will not want to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







