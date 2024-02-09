Feud: Capote vs. the Swans video: Zac Posen on Truman’s ball

If you thought that all of the gowns on Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 3 were absolutely exquisite, there is a good reason for that. Ryan Murphy and the producers behind the FX series clearly realized that they needed something special for Truman’s famous Black and White Ball, and they hired one of the best in the business in order to do it.

In a new video featurette that you can see over here, famed designer Zac Posen takes you into the process of creating the seven custom gowns that you saw over the course of this week’s episode. This was a difficult process and one that had to be done quickly, but certainly with beautiful results.

One of the challenges in crafting these gowns was likely the fact that you have to make them historically accurate, but also still fitting within the tone of this story. We already know that Feud: Capote vs. the Swans is taking a few liberties with Capote’s life — namely, that there wasn’t a documentary actually shot at the ball. Yet, this was the vessel in which we saw the entire story play out, and how we were able to see these stellar dresses in the first place.

Will there be some more iconic parties in the future?

Never say never, but we’re also well-aware that the show is going to be moving forward in terms of the central storyline. The ball was important for both glamor and context to what is coming up next. We do need to get back towards the present-day within the story, and that is the title feud after Capote published the excerpts that he did.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

