Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 4 spoilers: Babe’s revelation

After what you see tonight on FX, rest assured that Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 4 is ahead next week. Want to know more?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is that after spending tonight’s installment in the mid-sixties, could we see a big leap forward? Well, we don’t think that we will be spending a ton of time within this era, mostly because so much of the actual feud is many years later. It makes more sense to get back to that, especially as we wonder whether or not we are going to get a chance to see if Truman Capote can make amends with Babe Paley or anyone else in his friend group. CZ was the one most reluctant to isolate him within the first two episodes of the series, but where are things going to stand now?

In typical FX fashion, the powers-that-be are keeping a ton of details under wraps. For now, let’s just say that the title for episode 4 is “It’s Impossible.” Meanwhile, the synopsis gives you a better sense of what’s coming:

Below, you can check out the full Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 4 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

Babe makes peace with a harsh reality; Truman makes an effort to get sober.

Without giving anything away within the world of the show itself, we know that Truman’s struggles with drinking were a huge narrative throughout his life. As a matter of fact, it played a key role in his eventual death due to liver disease.

As for Babe, we do think that she’s going to have to make some key decisions regarding her own future within this episode, and we don’t think she’ll be alone in that. Get set for some great performances from top to bottom — that much we can say for sure.

