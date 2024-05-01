NCIS: Hawaii cancellation: See Vanessa Lachey’s new reflection

Vanessa Lachey was one of many cast members who spoke out after the NCIS: Hawaii cancellation and now, we’ve heard from her in another capacity.

In a new post on Instagram, the series star shared an emotional video of herself, sitting by the ocean and watching the waves roll in. Here is what she had to say in a part of the caption:

Forever your Sweet Jane… This was the same spot where I filmed episode 1. I sat here at 2am on June 2021 and stared into the ocean. I asked her to protect me, my family, my crew and our show. I told her we will do all we can to protect the grace and integrity of Hawai’i while also sharing her Beauty with the world. As I sat here today, knowing our show is over, I turned to her again… what do we do now….(please protect us all) She answered with ease. Just as the air hits the water & the water hits the land, the waves connect to the shore, some with a huge impact, then… it goes back out. You see… we aren’t meant to be here forever, we are on borrowed time. We appreciate what was given to us for our use, we nurture it and then we leave it better for the next dreamer. I’m wishing for my crew and my cast that we all remember the Beauty of what we had… we will spread this Aloha in every direction we go. I wish we had more time, I’m sorry we don’t. I wish we had a proper good-bye, I’m sorry we didn’t. I know we ALL are connected deeper than any TV show. I will go to the ends of the earth for my cast & crew! If you come across ANY of them… hire them! You won’t be disappointed. Salt of the earth people!

There is a substantial impact of what Lachey notes at the end of her caption, as the end of NCIS: Hawaii hurts far more than just the fans — this move does potentially displace a good many local crews who, in between this and Magnum PI, lost a great deal of employment over the past several months. For years dating all the way back to Lost, it felt like Hawaii served as a fairly active setting for major TV productions. Now, what happens?

Like so many of you, we will continue to hope for an eleventh hour reversal of the cancellation — or, that someone else steps in. It is easy to feel gratitude for three seasons, but also lament that there should have been more, especially when it comes to delivering a proper goodbye.

